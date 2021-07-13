Minister Ryan must explain the real reason for not banning fracked gas - Senator Lynn Boylan

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Climate Justice, Senator Lynn Boylan, has called on Minister Eamon Ryan to explain why the government is refusing to introduce an outright ban on the importation of fracked gas.

Senator Boylan said:

“Minister Ryan must clarify if the reason for the lack of a legislative ban on fracked gas importation was because of the investor clause in the Energy Charter Treaty.

“We have heard that the reason there was no legislative ban was because the Attorney General said the EU Single Energy Market will not allow it.

“But these arguments don’t stand up to scrutiny. I have it in black and white from the EU legal researchers that it is entirely up to a member state what energy mix they choose.

“Something else is clearly at play, and I believe that it is the Energy Charter Treaty and its investor chapter.

“New Fortress Energy, the company seeking to build the Shannon LNG terminal, would feel very confident that they have a strong case for compensation of millions of euro if the government proceeded with a ban.

“Why would Ireland be the only member state to be spared from a compensation claim when all across the EU, fossil fuel companies are availing of the Energy Charter Treaty to stop Climate Action?

“Minister Ryan must be honest with the people about whether the Energy Charter Treaty is the real reason why the government has not banned the importation of fracked gas.”