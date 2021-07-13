Government must act on 'Demolitions and Displacements in Occupied Palestinian Territories' report - John Brady TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence John Brady TD has called on the Government to act following the publication of the report on the demolition of Palestinian properties, and displacement of Palestinian peoples by Israeli authorities.

Speaking today on the report, which was launched by the Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence (JCFAD), Teachta Brady said:

“I am proud to say that for several months now the Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence has conducted a painstaking review of the testimony of expert witnesses on the demolition of homes and structures, including structures funded by the Irish tax payer.

"The committee also reviewed testimonies on the forced displacement of Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territories, a fact which in the interim the Dáil has recognised as constituting de facto annexation.

"I want to offer my sincere thanks to all the witnesses, and participants who appeared before the Committee, the Members of the Committee, and the Oireachtas staff who have worked so tirelessly to produce this timely and important document.

"I have to be honest and say that at times, it was difficult to bear witness to the heart rendering testimony which the committee received.

"We have heard from expert witnesses from the UN, from academics, NGOs, and ordinary Palestinians who suffer the brunt of the repressive policies of the Israeli government.

"That the international community continues to stand by, as a supposedly democratic state enforces a policy of apartheid against a section of its citizens, that the same state would engage in the annexation, and forced removal of Palestinian people from their homes.

"That they would engage in the demolition of these homes – a practice that the Israeli’s now force the Palestinians to pay for, brings shame on us all.

"There is now an enormous moral obligation on Ireland to act to bring an end to these shameful practices.

"The report offers a damning indictment of the Israeli policy of annexation, of repression and apartheid.

"It now needs to be taken before the Dáil and debated and discussed in full. It challenges the current approach of the Irish government, and the evidence contained within and signed off on by the cross-party members of the committee, demands action - real action.

"The Irish government must act on the recommendations contained in this cross-party report, to take the initiative on the global stage to begin a process that will bring an end to the shameful policies of the Israeli government.

"Firstly, the government needs to recognise the State of Palestine.

"We also need to see agree a graduated set of proposals and concrete measures domestically, including diplomatic and economic, to apply where further violations and breaches of international law occur in respect of demolitions, evictions, displacements, settlement expansion and de facto annexation.

"It also needs to support an International Criminal Court investigation into the actions of the Israeli government, specifically into the ongoing evictions and demolitions at Sheik Jarrah and Silwan.

"Ireland’s upcoming presidency of the UN Security Council offers a unique opportunity to address the root causes of the prolonged occupation of Palestine territory, the poverty, inequality and injustices.

"It also offers to opportunity to progress means to bring de facto annexation to an end in the interests of maintaining international peace and security.”

ENDS

Note to editor:

Link to Report

Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence – Report on Demolitions and Displacements in the occupied Palestinian Territory – July 2021 (oireachtas.ie)

Recommendations

• That Ireland, following on from its recent recognition that de facto annexation has taken place in the occupied Palestinian territory, now takes steps towards realising its responsibility to not render aid or assistance to Israel which would facilitate the maintenance of an internationally wrongful act of annexation.

• That Ireland, in addition to issuing statements of condemnation on actions taken by the Israeli authorities, agree a graduated set of proposals and concrete measures domestically, including diplomatic and economic and in conjunction with international organisations and bodies, to apply where further violations and breaches of international law occur in respect of demolitions, evictions, displacements, settlement expansion and de facto annexation.

• For Ireland to support the annual update of the UN Database on Businesses Active in the Settlements, including through budgetary contributions to ensure the long-term viability of the Database, and to ensure the findings of the Database are adhered to in its public procurement activities.

• For Ireland to support an International Court of Justice Opinion on the illegality of the prolonged occupation and de facto annexation of the occupied Palestinian territory.

• That Ireland supports the call by Palestinian victims for an International Criminal Court investigation into evictions in Sheikh Jarrah amongst others, including through ensuring the protection of Court personnel, victims, lawyers and NGOs working with the Court and ensuring the capacity of the Court to fully execute its mandate.

• That Ireland uses her seat and forthcoming Presidency of the UN Security Council to address the root causes of the prolonged occupation of Palestine territory, the poverty, inequality and injustices, and to progress means to bring de facto annexation to an end in the interests of maintaining international peace and security.

• That Ireland demands directly (and through international bodies) reparation from the Israeli Government, for the destruction of projects where Irish and EU funding was utilised.

• That Israel acknowledges that the forced displacement of the protected Palestinian population and the presence and expansion of Israeli settlements, in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, undermines the prospects of peace and takes immediate steps towards restitution.

• To enable meaningful negotiation between the international community and Israel with a view to resolving clear differences in respect of demolitions and displacements the Israeli authorities need, in the first place, to desist from further evictions, transfer of settlers, demolitions, land appropriations, and pillage of natural resources in the occupied Palestinian territory, and to take concrete steps to dismantle illegal settlements and disengage from the occupied Palestinian territory.

• That this Committee supports the setting of a clear timeframe towards the recognition of the State of Palestine.

• That this Committee supports the setting of a clear timeframe towards the recognition of the State of Palestine.

• That Ireland uses its influence within the international community to urge Israel to bring to an end all settlement activity and to effectively promote Palestinian living standards and regional peace-building including the realisation of the right of the Palestinian people as a whole to self-determination.