AIB branch closures blow to customers, workers and local economy - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the announcement by AIB that it will close eight branches in the north is another blow to the local economy, to the workers and their families, to customers and small businesses.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"This announcement by AIB is another blow to our local economy coming on the back of announcements by a number of banks that they are closing branches.

"My thoughts are with the workers affected by this announcement and their families, it is always difficult to get news of closures but this remains a very challenging time as the uncertainty of the pandemic continues.

"This news will also be concerning for AIB customers including small businesses, particularly where the branch is the last bank in the town.

"Sinn Féin supports the Financial Services Union calls for a moratorium on branch closures during the pandemic and for a forum on the future of banking.

"I will be seeking a meeting with AIB and with the Financial Services Union to discuss these closures and their impact in full."