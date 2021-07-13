McGuigan calls for demilitarisation of Irish waters
Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has called for the demilitarisation of Irish waters following reports of a US nuclear submarine near Rathlin Island today.
The North Antrim MLA said:
“The sighting of a US Nuclear submarine around Rathlin island is the cause of much concern within the local community.
“Local people have genuine questions as to why this submarine ventured so near to the island and our coastline.
“The waters around Rathlin island are busier than ever with locals and tourists frequently travelling back and forward to the island.
“Many fishermen are also out at sea doing their days work.
“We have witnessed near catastrophes before involving military submarines in our waters, with a British navy submarine narrowly missing a pedestrian ferry in the Irish Sea in 2018.
“Our waters must be left free from all military activity, the safety of citizens must be paramount.
“Sinn Féin has been consistent in calling for the demilitarisation of our waters, there can be no place for any military submarines patrolling our waters.”