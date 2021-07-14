John Brady TD calls for an end to US Blockade of Cuba

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, has reiterated his call for an end to the economic blockade of Cuba.

Teachta Brady said:

“At the height of the initial onslaught of Covid-19, when harrowing pictures from across Europe brought real fear for the future into our homes, the Cuban people were quick to mobilise to come to Europe’s aid.

"Teams of medical staff were airlifted to stand with frontline defenders, many at breaking point, in the worst affected areas. Many of them paid the ultimate price for their courage and selflessness.

"The humanitarian instincts of the Cuban people were applauded globally.

"Notwithstanding this, the United States remains committed to the enforcement of an economic blockade of Cuba which serves no purpose other that to appeal to the base instincts of right-wing Cuban expatriates in Florida, and their potential impact on US domestic elections.

"The Cuban people have been forced to deal with the consequences of the economic blockade imposed by the United States government for more than 60 years. They continue to face shortages, particularly of basic medical supplies.

"Despite these ongoing shortages, the fatality from Covid-19 in Cuba is 0.65%, while globally the rate is 2.16, and across Latin America it is as high as 2.62. This is an exceptional achievement.

"In recent days and weeks, we have witnessed the efforts of sinister forces attempting to subvert the combined efforts of the Cuban people and government. It is reminiscent of an all too familiar, albeit outdated and much tarnished playbook from days when the CIA subverted governments across South America at will.

"There can be no tolerance for such moves today. The United States needs to end the blockade, it needs to end the needless suffering of the Cuban people.”