Sinn Féin expresses support for the ANC government & those committed to Mandela’s vision for South Africa - Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson, and Minister in the Executive Office of the northern power sharing administration, Declan Kearney, has expressed alarm at the recent civil unrest in South Africa.

The South Antrim MLA said:

"The outbreak of violence and many deaths and injuries caused during recent days in South Africa, particularly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal is deeply alarming.

"At a time when South Africa is beginning to cast off the shadow of institutionalised corruption at the highest levels of politics and government, these recent street disturbances and criminal actions pose a direct challenge to the African National Congress (ANC) government's efforts to renew good governance and deal decisively with the current health and economic emergencies.

"While this ongoing violence may have its roots in a reactionary, anti-ANC agenda, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been clear that the primary motivation now stems from opportunist criminals who are instigating chaos to create a cover for looting and theft.

"Those who are bearing the brunt of this violent criminality are the most poor and marginalised. Food security, and momentum of the government’s COVID-19 vaccination programme are now being undermined.

"This unprecedented level of violence and crime is happening in direct opposition to the efforts of many to restore and defend Nelson Mandela's vision for South Africa, as a peaceful, prosperous, rights-based society.

"Sinn Féin extends solidarity to President Ramaphosa, and his ANC government at this time, and expresses our party’s support for the Tripartite Alliance’s leadership in opposing this wave of instability, which threatens the path to progress and recovery for all in South Africa.”