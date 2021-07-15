Urgent clarity needed on new rent setting rules - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has called on the Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien to clarify when the new rent rules linking rent rises to inflation will come into effect.

The call comes as tenants have made contact who are still getting hit with 8% rent increases and are unsure which rules apply.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“There is a lot of uncertainty around when the new rent rules, which will see rent increases linked to inflation instead of 4% per year, will take effect.

“The Bill containing the measure was signed into law on the 9th July, however section 6 of the Bill - which contains this provision - doesn’t seem to have been commenced yet.

“This unfortunately means that tenants can still be hit with 8% rent increases, which was the very reason this measure was introduced in the first place.

“I have written to the Minister for Housing and the Residential Tenancies Board today to query what the current situation is.

“If indeed the section has not yet been commenced, it would seem from the correspondence I am receiving from tenants that this loophole is being exploited by landlords.

“Urgent clarity is needed on this. Why, nearly six days after the Bill was signed into law after being rushed through the Dáil, are tenants not being adequately protected?"