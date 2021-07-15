Department of Health must publish Supervised Injection facility contingency plan – Thomas Gould TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Addiction, Recovery and Wellbeing Thomas Gould TD has today called on the Minister of State with responsibility for the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan, to put in place contingency plans for the operation of a supervised injection facility. His comments come in light of the result of a Judicial Review into planning permission granted to Merchants Quay Ireland.

Teachta Gould said:

“In light of today’s decision, the Department of Health must now publish the contingency plans to bring forward a supervised injection facility in Dublin city.

“This is an evidence based, harm-reduction strategy. It is now time for a Plan B.

“A number of leading experts have suggested the use of a mobile service in the interim while an appropriate location is found. I have contacted the Minister today to ask whether this has been explored.

“It has been 4 years since the legislation was passed to allow for a Supervised Injection Facility. In that time, the Department need to have explored all viable options. I hope they will swiftly roll out their Plan B."