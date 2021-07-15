Vaccine certificate systems across the island must work together - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said COVID vaccination certificate systems across the island must work together.

The health spokesperson said:

"With the continued roll-out of the COVID vaccination programmes across the island it is essential that vaccine certificate systems north and south work together.

"The Health Minister needs to work with his southern counterpart so that the app in the north works in tandem with the digital vaccination certificate in the south.

"This is particularly important as people move across the island during the summer holiday period, as well as for those in border areas who travel across the border on a daily basis.

"The pandemic has shown that our health systems across the island work best when they work together and this is an area where closer cooperation is crucial."