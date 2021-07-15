Water quality report highlights more can be done - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Fein TD for Kerry, Pa Daly, has called for more urgent action to ensure water quality in the county.

Speaking after the launch of the EPA’s annual report on water quality, Teachta Daly:

“The report contains some good news, in that 104 lakes or rivers are rated as having good or high water quality. However 31 bodies of water in the county are rated as 'moderate' with 12 as 'poor'.

“On the surface, this is good news but compared to eastern seaboard counties, where there is a higher degree of urbanisation and industrialisation, Kerry and surrounding counties perform better.

“There is no room for complacency and there must be every resource directed toward ensuring water quality remains high. I was astounded earlier this year to hear Eamon Ryan describe forestation as aiding water quality, when it is well known many types of forestry farming do the exact opposite.

“Effluent is still being discharged into The Big River in Tralee, which is rated as poor and was the subject of a complaint to the EPA, along with the Tarmon Stream and other locations around the county. More must be done.”