Ní Chuilín welcomes progress on Westlink suicide prevention measures

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed progress on preventative measures on bridges across the Westlink.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“I welcome work to look at installing suicide prevention measures on bridges across the Westlink.

“Temporary proposals will be put in place, including high railings to prevent people from climbing over the bridge.

“The Department of Infrastructure have confirmed that officials will consider the outcomes of the feasibility study to find a long-term solution to stop people from climbing.

“We have had tragedies on these bridges over the last number years and we will continue working to deliver prevention measures alongside proper mental health support for people in crisis.”