Important that Assembly has its say on legacy proposals - O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has said the party will support the recall of the Assembly to discuss the British government's proposals to deny truth and justice to victims of the conflict.

The Sinn Féin chief whip said:

"It is important the Assembly has an opportunity to discuss the legacy proposals put forward by the British government.

“These proposals are about getting British soldiers, the British intelligence services and the people in government who implemented the policies of state murder, collusion and shoot kill off the hook for the murder of Irish citizens.

“They are about denying victims truth and justice.

“The only thing these proposals have succeeded in doing is causing deep hurt and retraumatising victims right across the community.

“They have been rejected by the victims, rejected by the political parties and rejected by the Irish government.

"We will be supporting the recall of the Assembly to once again voice our opposition to these proposals."