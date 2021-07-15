Strategy needed to build on special status under the protocol - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said a strategy is needed to build on the north's special status under the protocol and continued access to the EU single market to attract investment and create jobs here.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"Newly published data from the Central Statistics Office in the south shows the trend of increased cross border trade since the beginning of the year has continued.

"The figures published today for May show that over the first five months of 2021 north to south trade has increased by 77% from €824 million to €1.46 billion compared to the same period in 2020 while south to north trade has also increased by 38% from €892 million to €1.235 billion.

"It is time the British Government was honest about what it agreed and that the limitations of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement have created much of the friction businesses are experiencing; the £2 billion drop in exports of British food and drink to Europe highlights that.

"The protocol provides vital protections for businesses here and protects important all island supply chains.

"We need to see a greater focus on helping businesses identify opportunities and we need a strategy to take advantage of our special status under the protocol of continued access to the EU single market to attract investment and create jobs here.

"The DUP should listen to businesses, to the manufacturers, farmers and retailers who are telling us all that they want the protocol to work; the DUP should focus its attention on constructive dialogue to find solutions, rather than laying down demands."