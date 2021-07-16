British government acting in total bad faith on legacy – McDonald

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said following a meeting with the British and Irish governments this morning:

“Today’s meeting confirmed what we already knew, that the British government are acting in total bad faith and are trying to fabricate a process to give cover to the British government proceeding with amnesty legislation in the Autumn.

“They are now clearly intent on walking away from the Stormont House Agreement.

“I will chair a meeting of the party leaders forum on Monday, and it is expected that the Assembly will be re-convening early next week on this matter also.

“We are committed to working with the other parties to support victims and survivors to deliver truth and justice.”