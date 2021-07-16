Student accommodation providers must be compelled to comply with new legislation - Rose Conway-Walsh TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Further and Higher Education, Rose Conway-Walsh TD, has called on the government make student accommodation providers comply with the new legislation, as student renters continue to be asked for thousands of euros up front.

Teachta Conway-Walsh said:

“The government needs to intervene to protect students from being forced to pay multiple months’ rent in advance to secure accommodation.

“Many students and families simply cannot afford the huge sums that are being asked and many will be forced into debt to meet the cost.

“Legislation recently passed in the Dáil, following a USI bill brought forward by Sinn Féin and 56 other opposition TDs, which banned landlords from asking for more than two months rent in advance is already being flouted.

“Despite this legislation being in place, landlords, particularly large accommodation providers, are pushing students and families to pay up thousands of euros to secure accommodation, with claims that they will miss out if they don’t agree.

“We have fought long and hard to protect student renters. We now have to ensure it makes a real difference to students and families.

“Accommodation is now the biggest barrier for many young people being able to go onto third-level. Particularly young people from rural areas and towns without colleges.

“Rents are already too high, but they become completely unaffordable when the full cost has to be paid in one go.

“I have written to both the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris and the Housing Minister, Darragh O'Brien to ensure that the rules are enforced and student renters are protected."