Ní Chuilín welcomes publication of report into RQIA resignations

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed the publication of a report by an Independent Review Panel into resignations from the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) in June 2020.

Carál Ní Chuilín said:

“From March to June at the start of the pandemic, there were clearly communication issues between the RQIA and the Deprt for Health - resulting in the Board of the RQIA resigning

“Families with loved ones in care and residential homes already worried and anxious and started to panic.

“The response from the Deptment to the warnings from the RQIA appears to went unheeded, resulting in resignations.

“All of this was going on against the backdrop of rising COVOD infections in a residential and care home setting and families lost faith in the RQIA to act as an advocate for their loved ones.

“There is still an issue of public confidence, both the RQIA and the Department have work to do in restoring full public confidence.

“I understand that a lot of work has been done to rectify the weaknesses between RQIA and the Department and publishing the report and an action plan is a welcomed step.

“In my opinion, it is an acknowledgement that protecting our most vulnerable members of our community must be the focus for the RQIA and the Department moving forward.”