Protocol must be implemented - Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA and National Chairperson Declan Kearney has said the Protocol should be implemented and used to attract additional jobs and investment.

The Party’s Brexit spokesperson said:

"The Protocol has been agreed between the British government and the European Commission. It now needs to be implemented.

"There needs to be a recognition and acknowledgement from the British government that the Protocol is a now a permanent feature of the new trading realities created by Brexit.

"Whipping up apprehensions by the Tories, and demanding an unachievable renegotiation does not provide the certainty and stability that business organisations, farmers, traders and manufacturers so desperately need.

"The Protocol provides the regional and all-island business community with unparalleled access to both the EU and British single markets and creates potential competitive advantages. New foreign direct investment opportunities are now beginning to emerge because of our dual market access.

"There are outstanding challenges with the operation of the Protocol and these can, and should be resolved by the mechanisms put in place to do so.

"Once this has been done we can begin maximising the special economic status which the Protocol affords to the north in terms of attracting additional jobs and new investment."