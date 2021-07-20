Health minister must urgently make £500 COVID payment to health workers - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called on the health minister to urgently make the £500 COVID recognition payment to health and social care staff.

The health spokesperson said:

"Health and social care workers have been at the forefront of the fightback against the pandemic and it is unacceptable that they are still waiting for the £500 COVID recognition payment.

"These staff have been working on the frontline under very challenging circumstances and have literally saved lives.

"This recognition payment was announced in January and it is now July; that is much too long for these hard-pressed workers, particularly those on low pay.

"They don't have a date when the payment is due.

"The health minister now needs to act. There can be no more excuses; it is now time for this payment to be processed so that these workers can get the recognition they deserve."