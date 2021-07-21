British Government must stop evading Protocol obligations and ensure full implementation

Sinn Féin MLA and National Chairperson Declan Kearney has said the British government cannot be allowed to renege on international law and must now finally implement the Protocol.

The Brexit spokesperson said:

"The British government has agreed and ratified all elements of the Protocol with the European Commission. It should now stop the evasion, and get on with it’s implementation.

"The reason challenges remain, and that it has not been implemented in full arises from the British government's failure to properly fulfil it’s joint obligations.

"It is not acceptable for the Tories to adopt an a la carte approach towards the Protocol, to rewrite history, and now attempt a renegotiation.

“If the Protocol is to achieve its goals, then it needs to be implemented fully, not hollowed out by the British government.

“The current grace periods end in ten weeks time.

“Business needs certainty and stability not further extensions and prevarication.

“The next ten weeks must be used to resolve any challenges through the agreed mechanisms of the Joint Committee and the Specialised Committee within the Protocol framework.

"Threats of unilateral action by the British government fuels mistrust and will certainly not provide the stability and certainty businesses, manufacturers, traders and farmers require.

“The British Government have options available, and choices to make, which will substantially reduce Irish Sea border checks through a veterinary agreement with the EU.

"While the British government continues to delay implementation of the Protocol it is harder for businesses in the north to capitalise on the economic special circumstances it affords the north for attracting new jobs and foreign investment.”