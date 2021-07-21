Boylan urges for responsible water use during heat wave

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan is urging for people to use water responsibly during the warm weather period.

The party’s infrastructure spokesperson said:

“With an amber warning for heat issued this week, it’s absolutely crucial that water supplies are protected.

“While we want people to enjoy the hot weather, we also must follow the advice given by NIWater and make an effort to use water wisely.

"We all need to work together and save water so it is there when we need it."