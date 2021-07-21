Gildernew welcomes extension of vaccine programme

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the extension of the COVID vaccine programme to those about to turn 18 years-old.

The health spokesperson said:

"I welcome the announcement that those who are about to turn 18 will be able to get a COVID vaccine.

"Those who will turn 18 on or before October 31 will, from tomorrow, be able to use the walk-in facilities or book an appointment through the online system.

"Vaccination, together with an effective find, test, trace, isolate and support system, offers the best way through this pandemic and it is vital that as many people as possible get vaccinated."