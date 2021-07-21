Archibald calls on economy minister to put in place self-isolation grant to support workers

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has written to the Economy Minister urging him to put in place a self-isolation grant for workers.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

“It is essential that people, particularly those on lower incomes, are not dis-incentivised from self-isolating as they are unable to afford not to work.

“Self-isolating is necessary to ensure that the spread of Covid is contained as much as possible, particularly as case numbers increase, limiting the spread also ensures we can continue to make positive progress.

“A self-isolation grant aimed at supporting those on lower incomes and also self-employed people would be a vital support for workers and help give them and their families some peace of mind during the period of self-isolation.

“It would also support businesses by limiting the spread of COVID in the workplace by ensuring workers are able to afford to self-isolate.

“I would urge the Minister to look at putting this support in place to make sure workers are supported and that businesses, workers and their families get the support they need."