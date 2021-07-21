O'Neill meets Micheál Martin on COVID vaccination certificates

Leas Uachtarán Shinn Féin Michelle O'Neill has welcomed assurances from An Taoiseach Micheál Martin that proof of COVID vaccination will be recognised on an island-wide basis.

Michelle O'Neill said:

"This afternoon I organised a remote meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin to discuss how we can work collaboratively to ensure that proof of vaccination is recognised across the island.

“The Irish Government has a responsibility to ensure that arrangements are put in place to recognise the vaccination certificates of all citizens on this island; there can be no barriers for citizens from the north.

“I am glad to have received positive assurances from An Taoiseach that a solution will be found in advance of indoor hospitality reopening on the 26th of July, which requires proof of vaccination to access.

“Many families across the island are choosing to stay at home this year and holiday in Ireland, I want to ensure that those from the north who are holidaying in the south can also enjoy a meal or drink indoors.

"We are a small island with a small population and it is essential that information from our vaccination programmes is shared between the health authorities north and south.

"Throughout the pandemic, our island and health systems have worked best when all-Ireland cooperation has flourished. It is now crucial that a speedy resolution is delivered on this issue."