Maskey welcomes Ombudsman's report into murder of Damien Walsh

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has welcomed a report from the Police Ombudsman’s office which found collusion was a major factor in the UDA murder of west Belfast man, Damien Walsh.

The West Belfast MP said:

“I welcome the publication of this report from the Police Ombudsman which found that collusion was a major factor in the UDA murder of Damien Walsh at the Dairy Farm in 1993.

“His family have campaigned for 27 years with dignity and determination and this report will shed light on what happened.

“The report highlights that information was provided to the loyalist death squad responsible by the RUC, surveillance of those involved had been lifted ahead of the murder and that the British army had the Diary Farm under surveillance when the attack took place.

“This is further evidence of the British government’s policy of collusion with loyalist death squads in the murder of Irish citizens.

“This report will provide access to information and truth to the Walsh family but there are many other families waiting for the publication of Police Ombudsman reports and it is essential those pending are published.

“We will continue to stand by the Walsh family and all those seeking access to truth and justice.”