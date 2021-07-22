Begley hopes inquest findings will help Arkinson family

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has said she hopes the findings in the inquest of murdered teenager, Arlene Arkinson, will help her family in their search for truth.

The West Tyrone MP said:

"I hope that the findings of the inquest into the murder of Arlene Arkinson, painful as they undoubtedly are, will help her family in their search for the truth about what happened to her.

"The family have been campaigning for truth for since her disappearance in 1994 with dignity and determination.

"These findings place the truth on the record and dispel myths but the family still have questions they need to have answered.

"We will continue to support her family as they continue their campaign for truth."