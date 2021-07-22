Students need clarity and certainty on how PUP can be excluded from SUSI Applications - Rose Conway-Walsh TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Further and Higher Education, Rose Conway-Walsh TD, has called on Minister Harris to inform all students how they can have PUP received in 2021 excluded from their SUSI calculation to ensure they don’t miss out.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Education Committee, Teachta Conway-Walsh said:

“After months of raising the issue of student workers now on PUP who would be denied or pushed out of SUSI , thankfully we have reached a breakthrough and now have assurance that the following arrangements have been made.

“I do not want any student to miss out just because they are not aware of the procedures to follow or that they are eligible.

“Any student who wishes to have their application re-assessed can request an Internal Review. This will not be done automatically, but every student is entitled to apply to have a SUSI assessment done on 2021 income with the student’s PUP removed.

“It is important to note that this process can only be started once a student is no longer in receipt of PUP.

“Under the current plans, all students will lose PUP in September meaning around 50,000 students will be eligible for a reassessment. This can be done sooner if student workers are no longer on PUP.

“In practical terms, this re-assessment can be started by emailing the support desk at [email protected] with the subject line “Internal Review Request” and the SUSI W Reference Number. In the body of the e-mail simply outline that you are no longer in receipt of PUP and would like a review.

“This will apply to both students who were denied SUSI and those that received a lower level of support under SUSI as a result of the PUP payment."