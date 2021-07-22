Finucane welcomes £10m boost for new York Street station

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has welcomed a £10 million investment for a new train station at York Street.

The North Belfast MP said:

“This is a welcome boost which will allow work to begin on a brand new train station at York Street.

“Delivery of this new station will upgrade and modernise our transport system and benefit workers and local residents and create more construction jobs.

“This is one of the busiest train stations in the north and with work ongoing at the new Ulster University, this compliments the regeneration of this area while also making it even easier for students travelling to uni.

“I look forward to seeing this project completed and a new train station in the heart of North Belfast.”