Mary Lou McDonald TD holds meeting with ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald this week led a party delegation to meet with the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa. She said “This was an important and productive meeting between our two parties and we look forward to continuing to work together and to help in deepening relations between our two countries.

Ms McDonald said:

“This week I led a party delegation to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior members of the ANC. This was an important and productive meeting and we look forward to continuing to work together and help in deepening relations between our two countries.

“During our meeting we also discussed the growing support for Irish re-unification and the important role that the international community can play in support of a referendum on Irish unity and in encouraging goodwill and support for the planned transition towards a united Ireland.

“There are strong historic ties between our two parties. Irish republicans worked in solidarity with the ANC and the people of South Africa during the struggle against apartheid. The ANC provided significant support to the Sinn Féin during the development of the Irish Peace Process.

“Just as the mobilisation of the international community was essential to bring apartheid to an end in South Africa, so too will progressive international support for Irish unity be important to achieve, and win a referendum on Irish unity, and to assist the process of positive constitutional change in Ireland.”