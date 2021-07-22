Rising COVID-19 cases and close contacts the real issue behind so called 'pingdemic' - Gildernew

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Health Colm Gildernew MLA has expressed concern that the rising number of close contact notifications from the COVID-19 Proximity App is not being taken as seriously as it warrants.

Colm Gildernew said:

“The rising number of new cases, the high percentage of tests coming back as positive and the increasing numbers of notifications to self-isolate from the proximity app, shows we are into another COVD-19 wave.

“Following a question to the Minister of Health I have received confirmation that in June there were 843 close contact notifications using the proximity app. I believe this number will rise even further for July.

“The Public Health Agency has also confirmed that the rising number of outbreaks and clusters are primarily centred on workplaces, retail and bar settings.

“There needs to be a vigorous effort to support business, staff, and members of the public to stay safe throughout this pandemic.

“This requires effective contact tracing, testing, isolating, and supporting those who are required to isolate, either being called by the Contact Tracers or by notification from the COVID-19 Proximity App.”