Begley welcomes High Court recommendation for Omagh bomb investigation

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has welcomed the recommendation form the High Court that the British government holds a full investigation into the Omagh bombing.

The West Tyrone MP said:

"I welcome the findings from the High Court today recommending that the British government hold a human rights compliant investigation into the 1998 Omagh bombing.

"This recommendation is a tribute to the determination and courage of the families of all those killed in the atrocity and their long campaign for truth and justice.

"The judge's comments that there is a real prospect the bombing could have been prevented will undoubtedly add to the distress of the families and leave them with further questions.

"That is why it is vital that the British government act on the judge's recommendation and immediately move to announce a full, human rights compliant investigation into the exact circumstances of what happened.

"Grieving families should not have to face any further delays or face any more obstacles when it comes to finding out the truth about the deaths of their loved ones."