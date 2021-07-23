Hazzard signs international letter calling for end to Cuba sanctions

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has joined renowned international activists, politicians, writers, actors and others in signing an open letter which appears in the New York Times calling for the sanctions on Cuba brought in by Donald Trump to be lifted immediately.

Chris Hazzard said:

"The sanctions brought in by Donald Trump against Cuba have caused huge suffering among the Cuban people, particularly during the ongoing worldwide pandemic.

"The intentional blocking of Cuba's use of global financial institutions has meant Cubans have been unable to get access to food and medicine.

"I have joined with activists, campaigners, and politicians from across the world in signing an open letter to US President Joe Biden calling on him to lift these Trump sanctions in order to help ease the suffering of the Cuban people.

"The letter has been signed by more than 400 international activists, intellectuals, artists, members of the clergy and academics and the signatories include Noam Chomsky, Yanis Varoufakis, Susan Sarandon, Jeremy Corbyn, Cornel West and Jackson Browne among many others.

"We are calling on US President Joe to immediately help the people of Cuba by removing the 243 sanctions against the island brought in by Donald Trump."