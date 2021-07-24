Gildernew calls on health minister to act over COVID pressures

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called on the health minister to act urgently to protect patients, staff and services as the Belfast Trust cancel services due to COVID pressures.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“News that the Belfast Trust are postponing non time critical elective orthopaedic surgery because of COVID pressures is very concerning.

“With infection rates rising we are now seeing an impact on our health service.

“The health minister needs to act urgently to protect patients, staff and services.

“Everyone needs to act responsibly to keep themselves and those around them safe and to ease the growing pressures on our health service and its staff.”