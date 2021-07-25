Health minister must ensure safe staffing levels - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called on the health minister to ensure safe staffing levels in hospitals after the Belfast Trust put out an emergency call for off-duty staff to come in because of COVID pressures.

The health spokesperson said:

"The call from the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust for off-duty staff to come in to work in the Royal Victoria and Mater Hospitals as a result of COVID pressures is very concerning.

"The health minister must act to ensure safe staffing levels in all hospitals and that all staff are supported.

"It is also important that everyone continues to be vigilant and follow the public health guidelines to help ease pressures on our health service and its workers."