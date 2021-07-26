Economy minister must act to build on special economic status protocol provides - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the economy minister to act to take advantage of the special economic circumstances the protocol affords businesses in the north.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

"I welcome the publication of a new report from the Institute of Irish Studies led by Professor Peter Shirlow which found that the protocol provides the north with a special economic status with the EU which should build upon to attract jobs and investment.

"I have met with businesses who are keen to build on the unique situation the protocol affords the north in terms of having access to both the EU single market and the British internal market.

"This makes businesses in the north ideally placed to deal with both Britain and the EU and could help them attract investment.

"We now need to see the economy minister building on this in practical terms and using this special economic advancement in order to help firms secure investment.

"The minister needs to be working with the Invest NI and the Executive's international offices to build on this unique and lucrative advantage the protocol provides."