Unite survey shines a light on treatment of workers in hospitality sector - Louise O’Reilly TD

Speaking following the publication of the Unite trade union’s survey ‘Hidden Truths - The reality of work in Ireland’s hospitality and tourism sector’ Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, said that the research paints a worrying picture, and reinforced the need for enhanced workers’ rights.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“With indoor hospitality reopening today, the research published by Unite into the treatment of workers in the sector is extremely timely.

“The survey paints a worrying picture, and its contents reaffirms much of the information revealed by Dr Deirdre Curran of NUI Galway in her recent research into the working conditions within the hospitality sector.

“Both Unite’s survey and Dr Curran’s research reveal an industry where low pay, insecure contracts, bullying, and discrimination are all too common.

“The government and decision-makers must take note of this research and act upon it.

“It is clear from the workers themselves that current employment law does not protect them, and that in many instances the law is ridden roughshod over.

“Increasing the funding and staffing of the Workplace Relations Commission, delivering a right to collective-bargaining by a workers-recognised trade union and introducing a living wage would go some way to resolving the issues highlighted by these workers.”

The Unite survey can be viewed here.