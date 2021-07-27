Ennis raises concerns over geo-blocking

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has again raised concerns over the issue of the geo-blocking of sports events for citizens in the north of Ireland.

The party’s culture, arts and sports spokesperson was speaking after coverage of the Olympic Games was geo-blocked on RTÉ.

The South Down MLA said:

“Sinn Féin have raised this issue time and time again, and have met with RTÉ on this in the past.

“It is entirely unacceptable that northern viewers have been continuously blocked from viewing live sports and other programmes by southern broadcasters

“This is unfair on the citizens living in the north of Ireland who deserve to be allowed to watch the Olympics and support those competing from here.

“The Olympic committee must look into this and reverse this decision for future Olympic events.

“Sinn Féin are committed to ensuring a fair, equal and unhindered access to important national, sporting events and competitions associated with them.”