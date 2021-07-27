British government must withdraw legacy proposals - O’Neill

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has called on the British Secretary of State to withdraw controversial amnesty proposals and instead commit to implementing the Stormont House Agreement.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“The amnesty proposals put forward by the British government have caused deep hurt and anger to those who lost loved ones during the conflict.

“They are a clear attempt to put British state forces beyond the reach of the law and to continue to deny truth to families. They are insulting and disrespectful and further add to the hurt and trauma of families seeking truth.

“These proposals have been rejected by victims and by campaign groups. They have also been rejected by the Assembly.

“These proposals, if implemented, will breach international law and also commitments made in past agreements.

“I have now written to the British Secretary of State urging him to listen to the voices of victims and their families and to withdraw these controversial proposals and instead commit to fully implementing the Stormont House Agreement in a human rights compliant manner.”