Patients concerned over news consultant will not appear at inquiry - Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has said patients at the centre of the neurology patient recall scandal are concerned that the consultant involved will not appear before the Independent Neurology Inquiry.

Carál Ní Chuilín said:

"The news that Dr Michael Watt will not appear before the Independent Neurology Inquiry has caused considerable concern about patients caught up in the scandal.

"I have spoken with a number of former patients of the consultant and they are devastated at this news and concerned at the impact this will have on the inquiry.

"These patients are entitled to answers about what happened and to get to the full truth to make sure that it can never happen again.

"I would call on the inquiry to keep patients updated of any and all developments so that they can be at the centre of this process."