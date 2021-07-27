Gildernew calls for urgent meeting of Assembly health committee

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called for an urgent meeting of the Health Committee to discuss the rise in Covid19 cases.

The chair of the health committee said:

“Over recent days we have a seen a significant rise in Covid19 cases across the north, particularly in the Belfast areas.

“This has also placed a strain on our hospitals and health workers with a rise in people being admitted with Covid19.

“I have written to officials and committee members calling for an urgent meeting of the health committee to look at this surge and slow uptake of the vaccination among younger people.

“We need assurance that the Department of Health’s surge plan is in place and that everything possible is being done to protect red flag procedures.”