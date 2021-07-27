Kearney welcomes EU proposals on protocol

Sinn Féin National Chairperson and Minister in the Executive Office, Declan Kearney has welcomed proposals from the EU designed to make the operation of the protocol easier.

The South Antrim MLA said:

"The proposals put forward by the EU on ways to simplify and assist the operation of the protocol are very welcome.

"This confirms the EU’s stated willingness to be flexible and explore jointly with the British government how to make the protocol work more smoothly.

"There are issues to be resolved but the protocol is based on a joint framework which includes mechanisms for both the British Government and EU to find sustainable solutions through the Joint Committee.

"Businesses, manufacturers, traders, and farmers in the north need to see the protocol in place with the vital protections it provides, as well as the special economic status it affords the north, allowing trade with both the EU and British markets.

"Another cliff edge of uncertainty needs to be avoided. The period between now and September must be used to develop lasting solutions and introduce a veterinary and food safety standards agreement between both the EU and British Government.

“There is no credible alternative to properly implementing the protocol, and ensuring businesses in the north maximise the special economic status it provides to attract new jobs and investment."