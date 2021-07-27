Archibald raises concerns about reduced access to pharmacists

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has raised concerns about reduced access to pharmacists.

The East Derry MLA said:

"Myself and Cllr Dermot Nicholl have been contacted by constituents in Greysteel and the surrounding area raising concerns about reduced access to their local pharmacy in Eglinton over the past week.

"I have contacted the Health Minister to ask what steps are being taken by the department to alleviate shortages of pharmacists.

"I have also asked the Health Minister if the tackling the shortage of pharmacists will be included in the department's workforce planning.

"Our pharmacies provide important services in our local communities, they have played a vital role during the pandemic, including in the vaccine roll-out.

"It is important that staff working in our local pharmacies are supported with good terms and conditions, and are not placed under additional stress due to shortages of staff.