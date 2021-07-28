Bus Éireann need to make Free Travel Pass booking accessible - Thomas Gould TD

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould TD, has written to Bus Éireann requesting that they make their online booking system for those availing of the Free Travel Pass scheme more accessible.

Teachta Gould said:

“Over the last number of weeks, I have been contacted by constituents with Free Travel Passes who have missed buses due to capacity restraints and priority being afforded to those with online bookings.

“I contacted Bus Éireann to ask how this is done for those with a Free Travel Pass. While the Customer Service team talked me through the process, it is extremely complex and there are a number of significant barriers.

“There is an information page with videos available however, again, this is not easily accessed and I have no doubt would prove difficult for some older people or those with a disability.

“Given that Free Travel passes are most often used by older people or people with a disability, it seems ludicrous that this system is not simpler to use.

“There shouldn’t be barriers in place of people’s right to access services.

“At a time when public transport is operating at a reduced capacity and online booking is preferrable, we cannot have a situation whereby buses become inaccessible to some.

“I have written to Bus Éireann today asking them to make this system much simpler. In the meantime, if anyone would like assistance with how to book a ticket online please don’t hesitate to contact my office.

“We need to make sure that Covid-19 restrictions and safeguards do not unfairly impact on elderly people or those with disabilities. This has been an extremely difficult time and we must now all work together to ensure accessibility and inclusivity are key priorities.”