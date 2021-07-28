Maskey hails Casement Park planning approval

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has welcomed planning approval for the redevelopment of Casement Park and hailed it as a major step forward for west Belfast.

The West Belfast MP said:

“News that the Casement Park redevelopment has now got planning approval is great for the local area, for Antrim GAA and for Gaels everywhere.

“We have been working on this project for many years and it is great to see it taking this major step forward towards completion.

“Not only will the state of the art new stadium be a home for Antrim GAA, it will also be a beacon for Gaelic games in Ulster, and provide a great economic boost for west Belfast, both in construction and when it is open

“I want to pay tribute to everyone involved in Antrim and Ulster GAA for their work in making this happen and look forward to the completion and opening of this fantastic new stadium.”