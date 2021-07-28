Hazzard welcomes green light for Down GAA 'Centre of Excellence'

The South Down MP also paid tribute to Down GAA & Council officials who have “worked tirelessly” behind the scenes for many months to reach this point.

Chris Hazzard said:

“This is fantastic news for Down gaels, who have been excited for the development of this world-class complex since the concept was launched back in 2017.

“Down GAA has been working for many years to nurture and sustain Gaelic Games for generations to come.

“When it progresses to completion, the 'Centre of Excellence’ will not merely cater for all Down teams, but it will also be a leading facility for health and wellbeing in the local east Down area; indeed this is the modern facility the region has been in need of for quite some time.

"I want to pay tribute to those officials, both from the County Board, and Newry, Mourne & Down Council who have diligently worked through various issues and snags to ensure this application was successful and we can move to the next stage of delivery.”