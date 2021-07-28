Online campaign of hate against Naíscoil ‘outrageous’ – Hargey

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has said it’s outrageous that an Irish language nursery school due to open in East Belfast has been forced to find a new location following an online campaign of hate.

The South Belfast MLA said:

“It’s outrageous that Naíscoil na Seolta, due to open at Braniel PS, have been forced to relocate following a campaign of online abuse and hate.

“Parents, children and school staff should not have to put up with this type of disgusting behaviour.

“Irish medium education is inclusive and it’s thriving across Belfast and these disgusting attempts to deter progress will not be tolerated.

“Online abuse of any form is disgraceful, but particularly when it’s attacking a nursery school.

“We need a strong message from right across society and from political leaders, that this campaign of hate against this Naíscoil is wrong.”