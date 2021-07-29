Sheerin welcomes resumption of some appointments at Gender Identity Clinic

Emma Sheerin said:

"I welcome the news that the Brackenburn Clinic which deals with gender identity is now taking appointments again.

"Many patients have been on an unacceptably long waiting list for the clinic for four years, this has been detrimental to the mental health of individuals and the community as a whole.

"In the absence of services many have been forced to turn to dangerous self-medication off the internet.

"While I am glad to see a resumption of some services, I urge the Health Minister to invest in Brackenburn Clinic to allow for a full re-opening of the clinic.

"The trans community deserve rights-based, compassionate, healthcare."