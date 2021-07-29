High street voucher application must be accessible to all - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed news that the high street voucher scheme will be launched in early September but has said there must be equal access to the application process for all.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“I welcome the announcement that the high street voucher scheme will be launched in early September.

“The economy minister must ensure that people with disabilities, older or vulnerable people who need support, and those who don’t have reliable broadband or mobile coverage, are able to access to the application process.

“As a key part of the economic recovery action plan, it is important that the scheme is delivered and in a way that is effective to provide a stimulus to our local economy.

"Key to that will be a communication strategy encouraging people to shop local and support local businesses.

"The primary means of verification of identification for the high street voucher will be the electoral register which is currently being updated, therefore I would encourage everyone to ensure they re-register now."