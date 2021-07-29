Social media abuse of businesses 'unacceptable' - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry, Pa Daly, has today spoken about his concern over abuse of Kerry businesses on social media.

Teachta Daly said:

“I am disappointed but not surprised to see the abuse of pubs, restaurants and other hospitality businesses through their social media outlets. Comments and messages are one thing, and some of the language has been unacceptable. However moderation tools can be used in those instances to mitigate some of the damage.

“However reviews are another matter, as these cannot usually be moderated by the business in question. Businesses spend a great deal of time and money curating their online reputations through offering a good service, but are now facing co-ordinated attacks from a small group with a pernicious agenda.

“Sinn Féin voted against the latest government proposals on hospitality, as we felt they were unfair and unworkable. However, I support the decision of business owners and workers to open or not to open under these circumstances.

“Co-ordinated efforts like this have been targeted towards vulnerable groups in the past, and whilst this abuse is not of the same character, social media companies cannot continue to make excuses over the tactics used."