Boylan writes to Infrastructure Minister over Brexit impact on haulier qualifications

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has written to the Minister for Infrastructure over the concerns of northern hauliers about how Transport Manager CPC qualifications have been impacted due to Brexit.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“Last year the southern government allowed hauliers to convert their northern Transport Manager CPC qualifications into a southern one, as the former was no longer recognised thanks to Brexit.

“This arrangement has since expired despite more hauliers needing to convert their qualifications.

“Those who did convert their qualifications are being told they also need a proof of residency in the south which has just frustrated hauliers further.

“I think this is an oversight and needs to be addressed. This is in turn restricting a person’s ability to live and work across the border if they are from the north.

“I have written to the Minister urging her to work with her counterpart in the south to address this issue that’s affecting northern hauliers working across this island.”