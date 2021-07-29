Minister must urgently clarify where government stands on mica and pyrite redress - Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD

Sinn Féin TD for Donegal Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has called on the Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien to urgently meet with the Donegal and Mayo families serving on the working group established by the Minister, and to clarify his and the government’s position on mica and pyrite redress.

He made the call following reports that senior officials in the Minister’s department have told the working group that they will not change the current scheme to a 100% fully-funded scheme as is the case with the Pyrite Remediation Scheme.

Teachta Mac Lochlainn said:

“These reports have caused great anxiety and distress for the many families, who were awaiting a positive outcome to this working group that was supposed to conclude its work this weekend.

“This is a crucial moment, and the Minister must move urgently to reestablish confidence in this process.

“He must meet the leading representatives of the campaign in Donegal and Mayo, who are sitting on this working group straight away and clarify where the government stands.

“Is the government ruling out 100% redress?

“Only last month, Sinn Féin's motion calling for 100% mica and pyrite redress for the families devastated by crumbling homes was unanimously passed in the Dáil.

“The government is mandated to implement that motion, so why are the Minister’s senior department officials putting forward a position in defiance of the expressed wishes of the directly-elected parliament of the people?

“The Minister needs to sort this out.

“He also needs to be very aware that if this is not sorted out, the people of Donegal and the other affected counties will fight him and the government tooth and nail all the way until justice is delivered, and our devastated families can rebuild their homes and lives.”